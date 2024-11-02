Previous
Junk food playground 🍟 by tiss
280 / 365

Junk food playground 🍟

While Hesburger has an actual indoor playground for kids, with things to climb and slide, McDonald’s has a more digital approach.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

