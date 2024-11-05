Previous
Next
Oh yay! 🎉 by tiss
283 / 365

Oh yay! 🎉

Ever since halfway August, I’ve closed my rings everyday, at first accidentally, but now I make sure everyday I don’t break the chain. 😃
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise