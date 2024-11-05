Sign up
283 / 365
Oh yay! 🎉
Ever since halfway August, I’ve closed my rings everyday, at first accidentally, but now I make sure everyday I don’t break the chain. 😃
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
