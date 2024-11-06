Previous
Casa cu ren 🦌 by tiss
284 / 365

Casa cu ren 🦌

Today we received a guest we had been expecting to meet for a while now 😃 and we put the reindeer light on, for the yard to look nicer! ☺️
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
