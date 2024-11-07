Previous
Arson by tiss
285 / 365

Arson

A house nearby caught fire today and there were lots of fire trucks on our street. The bright flashing blue lights made everything look so surreal.
7th November 2024

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
78% complete

Photo Details

