Photo shoot 📸 by tiss
286 / 365

Photo shoot 📸

My baby was at a photo shooting today and I can’t wait to receive the link, so we can order the pictures! 😃🥰
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
