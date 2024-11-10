Previous
Father’s Day 💖 by tiss
288 / 365

Father’s Day 💖

My husband and our son have a truly wonderful and special relationship, for which I feel eternally grateful! 🙏🏻 💖
Here are the Father’s Day cards my son made his dad at the kindergarten in the past four years, and at the preschool this year. 🥹
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

