Previous
Next
Missä isi? 🥹 by tiss
296 / 365

Missä isi? 🥹

My husband left the house for 15 minutes to pick our son from preschool and our doggy missed him dearly, as always! 🥹
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact