Previous
Next
Christmas decorations at the office🎄 by tiss
303 / 365

Christmas decorations at the office🎄

Went to the office and was greeted by these lovely Christmas decorations. 💕
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact