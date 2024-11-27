Previous
Dentist corridor 🦷 by tiss
Dentist corridor 🦷

My son had a dentist appointment and we were waiting on the corridor for the medicine to take effect.
He was very brave! 🥰
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

