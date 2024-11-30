Previous
Next
Sfântul Andrei 🙏🏻 by tiss
308 / 365

Sfântul Andrei 🙏🏻

As I’ve stated before, us Romanians have the best traditions! 😃
Today, on Saint Andrew, we “plant” wheat in cotton! 🥰
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact