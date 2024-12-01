Previous
Trăiască România! 💙💛❤️ by tiss
Trăiască România! 💙💛❤️

Today is Romania’s national day! 🇷🇴
For today’s picture, I asked my six-year-old son to come up with something blue, something yellow and something red! Resourceful as he is, he immediately brought me three spot-on toys of his! 😃
Cristina 🌺

I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
