I forgot again… 😭 by tiss
310 / 365

I forgot again… 😭

I forgot to take a picture on purpose today…again! 🥲
Luckily - again - I had a random picture of the screen which I had forwarded to someone today, so I used this! 😅
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

@tiss
