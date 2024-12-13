Sign up
321 / 365
There must be a metaphor here somewhere…
I have no explanation for this picture…
But hey, I remembered this time! 😅
13th December 2024
13th Dec 24
0
0
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
700
photos
10
followers
17
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th December 2024 11:09pm
