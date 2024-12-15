Previous
Next
Jumbo by tiss
323 / 365

Jumbo

Up until last year, we used to go to this mall every week, mostly for grocery shopping, as it was the closest to where we lived then.
Time flies, life changes, habits come and go, memories fade…even the mall’s logo was redone. 🫤
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact