Poveștile Cristinei ❄️💖 by tiss
327 / 365

Poveștile Cristinei ❄️💖

Last Christmas, my son received this wonderful Christmas fairytale book, from the collection “Poveștile Cristinei”, (“Cristina’s stories”) from my cousin Cristina, and my name is Cristina, too! 😃 Heh!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

