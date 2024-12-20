Previous
And a partridge in a *pair* tree… 🎄🎄 by tiss
And a partridge in a *pair* tree… 🎄🎄

We took our son to preschool a bit late and we had to go all the way to the dining hall to reach the others. I found these delightful Christmas trees there. 😊🎄
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
