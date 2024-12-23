Previous
Doggyland… Yay! by tiss
331 / 365

Doggyland… Yay!

Bow-wow-wow!
My lovely niece, her cheerful husband and their adorable son came on this day, for us to spend the Holidays together! 🥹💖
We were all thrilled to have them here, especially my son! 🥰💖
23rd December 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
