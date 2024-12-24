Previous
Merry Christmas! 💖🎄🙏🏻 by tiss
Merry Christmas! 💖🎄🙏🏻

We had a lovely Christmas Eve dinner with my niece and her family. 🥰
Thank God for these priceless moments! 🙏🏻
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Cristina 🌺

