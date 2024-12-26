Previous
Next
The same eye level 😆 by tiss
334 / 365

The same eye level 😆

I just love how tiny my great nephew is. 🥹
He sees the world from the same height as our dog. 😍😍
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact