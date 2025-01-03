Previous
Next
Turtă dulce ⛄️❤️ by tiss
342 / 365

Turtă dulce ⛄️❤️

We found a funny surprise when we finally opened a little box we received a few weeks ago. Not what we expected, but our son was thrilled! 😃
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact