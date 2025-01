Bucket list achievement ๐Ÿ’–

Today I walked barefoot on snow, for the first time ever. ๐Ÿ˜ƒ It was a spontaneous thought I am proud of! ๐Ÿฅฐ And it wasnโ€™t as bad as I thought it might be! ๐Ÿ˜ƒ



I am definitely adding this to my bucket list, right next to โ€œWalk barefoot in the rainโ€, which I already had! ๐Ÿ˜‚