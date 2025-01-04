Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
343 / 365
Bucket list achievement 💖
Today I walked barefoot on snow, for the first time ever. 😃 It was a spontaneous thought I am proud of! 🥰 And it wasn’t as bad as I thought it might be! 😃
I am definitely adding this to my bucket list, right next to “Walk barefoot in the rain”, which I already had! 😂
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
720
photos
10
followers
17
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
4th January 2025 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close