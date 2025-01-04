Previous
Bucket list achievement 💖 by tiss
343 / 365

Bucket list achievement 💖

Today I walked barefoot on snow, for the first time ever. 😃 It was a spontaneous thought I am proud of! 🥰 And it wasn’t as bad as I thought it might be! 😃

I am definitely adding this to my bucket list, right next to “Walk barefoot in the rain”, which I already had! 😂
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
