351 / 365
Old neighborhood
Another reason why I like this project so much is that it makes you wanna get out of your comfort zone more often than you otherwise would.
This was a trip my husband would have easily done alone, but we joined him so I could get a nice picture! 😁
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
731
photos
10
followers
17
following
97% complete
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
12th January 2025 1:04pm
