Previous
Next
Old neighborhood by tiss
351 / 365

Old neighborhood

Another reason why I like this project so much is that it makes you wanna get out of your comfort zone more often than you otherwise would.
This was a trip my husband would have easily done alone, but we joined him so I could get a nice picture! 😁
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact