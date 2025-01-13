Previous
Next
Another day, another quest by tiss
352 / 365

Another day, another quest

Oh, I wish I would do these kinds of things more often…
I was on another quest: finding the last marks of Christmas in stores. 😃 I found these Christmas lights, so quest completed! 😁
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact