Previous
Next
Alduită Sfântă Luna… by tiss
353 / 365

Alduită Sfântă Luna…

De lumină nu-ți bag vină
Dar de-i rândul de căldură…
Stau și-mi bag jerunții-n gură!

Place, mămeaca? 😁
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact