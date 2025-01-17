Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
Polaroid waste
My son accidentally took this gem of a picture with the polaroid:
* his hair and a bit of his forehead
* the ceiling
* part of the lamp
* some unidentified large object
🥲
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
731
photos
10
followers
17
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
17th January 2025 9:11pm
