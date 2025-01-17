Previous
Polaroid waste
Polaroid waste

My son accidentally took this gem of a picture with the polaroid:
* his hair and a bit of his forehead
* the ceiling
* part of the lamp
* some unidentified large object

🥲
Cristina 🌺

