100 days wiser ✨ by tiss
100 days wiser ✨

Today was my son’s 100th day of preschool! 🥹
And in its honor, the kids had to take 100 pieces of… something! Some took 100 Lego pieces, some took 100 grains of rice, some took 100 hairbands… My son took 100 coffee beans! 😃
Cristina 🌺

I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
