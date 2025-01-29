Previous
Next
Cut dots by tiss
Photo 368

Cut dots

I believe Christmas lights need no introduction, yet I have no explanation for this picture. 🥲
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact