For a girl by tiss
For a girl

My son is gonna attend, for the first time ever, a girl’s birthday party! 🥹
We went together to get her a present.
12th February 2025

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland.
