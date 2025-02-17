Previous
Päiväkotilo 💖🥹 by tiss
Photo 383

Päiväkotilo 💖🥹

This week is the ski vacation in schools and that’s why my baby went to a kindergarten again this week (instead of preschool)! 🥹 I loved it! 💖
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
106% complete

