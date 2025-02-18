Previous
Mind the gap by tiss
Photo 384

Mind the gap

Our dog had a legendary escape last evening and today my husband and I were debating possible places in the yard through which he could have gotten out. We have a couple of theories, but it’s still a mistery…
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Cristina 🌺

