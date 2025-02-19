Previous
Next
Science, yo! 🧪 by tiss
Photo 385

Science, yo! 🧪

I noticed an interesting phenomenon where the sun was shining on both sides of the roof, but it melted the snow only on the side it was shining perpendicularly on! 🤯
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact