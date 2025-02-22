Previous
Let’s play, Noobie! by tiss
Photo 387

Let’s play, Noobie!

So our cats are both still afraid of us, although there have been improvements. And the one that fears me more also loves to play with me. I can’t even imagine the dilemma going on in her little head… 🤓
Cristina 🌺

