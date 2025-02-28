Previous
Next
Just like old times by tiss
Photo 394

Just like old times

Went to the office today and reminisced many things in my mind. I go way back with most of these people and it’s so cozy. 🥹
Endings and beginnings always touch and it was an extremely eventful day overall. I’m grateful! 🙏🏻
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact