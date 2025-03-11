Previous
What a long, strange trip it’s been by tiss
Photo 408

What a long, strange trip it’s been

Walked with my dog all the way to my son’s hobby place, which is pretty far. They themselves came by car 🥲. It was nice and chilly!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

