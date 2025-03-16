Previous
Tea surprise by tiss
Photo 413

Tea surprise

My husband had a Christmas calendar with tea sortimente. Today he drank the last one which was actually a bulb that opened up into this interesting flower. 🌼
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland.
