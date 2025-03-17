Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 414
Cross earrings
I received these beautiful earrings as a present from my goddaughter. 💖
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
796
photos
10
followers
17
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
17th March 2025 11:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close