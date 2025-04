Eyebrow boy πŸ˜‚

We were walking our doggy and I have no idea what he stuck his head into while sniffing around, but he suddenly had this drawn eyebrow thingy on his forehead which amused me all throughout the day. πŸ˜‚ It wouldn’t wash off either so I got to laugh all day as I kept forgetting and then I would take a look at him and see it again and start laughing all over again πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚

I had fun! πŸ˜