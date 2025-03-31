Previous
Where are we? by tiss
Photo 428

Where are we?

As part of the “Psych” parenting strategy 😁, I’m sometimes walking with my son around the neighborhood and I’d suddenly ask him which way is home. It’s fun 😃 especially since I myself am skilled enough in this to get lost in our back yard. 🤓
