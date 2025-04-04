Previous
Roof by tiss
Photo 432

Roof

I was telling my husband about a roof I used to like in our old neighborhood, and we ran into this one, which is pretty similar. 😊
How exciting, eh? 😂
Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
