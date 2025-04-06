Previous
Next
More art by tiss
Photo 434

More art

This was a particularly funny class, my son and I both made some silly mistakes and we couldn’t stop laughing. 😅 These are the things we should seize. The precious times. 💖
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact