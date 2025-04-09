Previous
Happy birthday, sweet Valo! 💖 by tiss
Photo 438

Happy birthday, sweet Valo! 💖

Our lovely doggy turned 3 today! 🥰 To many more! 💖🙏🏻
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
