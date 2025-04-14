Previous
Thank you, 365! 💖
Thank you, 365! 💖

One year is through and this project will always have a place in my heart! 💖🥹🙏🏻
…and I’ll always keep coming back to it! 😃
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
