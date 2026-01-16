Previous
Next
Camouflage car by tiss
Photo 459

Camouflage car

Our friends left their car on our lawn for the weekend and our doggy responsibly barks at it regularly through the window. 🥲 He keeps forgetting it’s there and then sees it again and starts barking again… Rinse and repeat. 🥲🥲
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact