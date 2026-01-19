Previous
That’ll do the trick! by tiss
Photo 462

That’ll do the trick!

I kept going back and forth to refill my water glass, but suddenly I came up with a brilliant solution. 💡🤓
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
