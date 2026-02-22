Previous
Valuable gadgets by tiss
Photo 496

Valuable gadgets

I think it’s always a good idea to invest in safety equipment. Here’s my son’s phone watch, which has GPS and which tell us who he’s been talking to and for how long.
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
