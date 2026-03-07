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Got it done 🧩 by tiss
Photo 509

Got it done 🧩

Finally finished the puzzle I started around New Year’s. Took me so long not because it was very hard, but I’ve been busy and it was pretty cold in the kitchen at some point.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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