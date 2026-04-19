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Old and new by tiss
Photo 552

Old and new

Got a new coffee maker to finally replace the old one!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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