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Children everywhere by tiss
Photo 557

Children everywhere

Bought presents for five children who will celebrate their birthdays this spring, ages 2, 4, 7, 8 and 8. 🥰
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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