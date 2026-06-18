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Escalators by tiss
Photo 612

Escalators

The escalators from the airport to the train station are ridiculously long. This picture doesn’t do justice to their actual length, had to zoom out to get them to fit in the frame, they’re enormous.
18th June 2026 18th Jun 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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