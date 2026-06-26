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These decorations are getting out of hand! by tiss
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These decorations are getting out of hand!

This is very randomly hanging above the candy aisle at our local supermarket.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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